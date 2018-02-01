Juventus ace could return for Tottenham clash

Paulo Dybala could return to the pitch in time for Juventus’ Champions League clash with Tottenham on February 13.

The Bianconeri star has been sidelined since January 6, when he left the pitch in tears during the club’s 1-0 victory over Cagliari due to a hamstring injury.

Initial reports suggested Dybala would miss the first leg tie against Tottenham, but La Gazzetta dello Sport reports tests on Thursday revealed the Argentine’s rehabilitation is going well.

His training regiment will increase starting Friday, while the forward could train with his teammates as early as late next week if all goes well.

While it’s unlikely Dybala will be fit to start the match against Tottenham, Juventus are optimistic he’ll be able to make the substitutes bench.

Elsewhere, Douglas Costa and Federico Bernardeschi did not undergo any further tests for their recent injury setbacks, meaning they could feature in Sunday’s match against Sassuolo.

Juventus currently sit second in the Serie A standings after 22 matches, one point back of Napoli.