Juventus blocked Napoli move for Politano

Juventus and Napoli are not just fighting each over on the pitch for the Serie A crown, with reports suggesting that the Bianconeri blocked the Partenopei’s move for Sassuolo’s Matteo Politano in January.

With the attacker repeatedly requesting to leave the Neroverdi, a move to Naples would have boosted their striking options with them looking to keep the Old Lady at bay in the title race and were asking for less than €30 million.

According to Rai Sport, though, on hearing that the Neapolitans might be preparing an offer, Juventus made their interest known and are no set to sign the Italian next summer.

Although there are some details still to be negotiated between the two clubs before a deal can be announced, the excellent relationship the Serie A sides share should see the move be completed at the end of the current campaign.

Politano has been with Sassuolo since 2015 and has made featured 80 times in the top flight scoring 13 times.