Juventus collapse allows Tottenham to take Champions League advantage

Tottenham fought back from two goals down against an uncharacteristically sloppy Juventus to bring a 2-2 draw back to Wembley Stadium in the Champions League.

Gonzalo Higuain bagged two goals inside the opening nine minutes to put his side in cruise control but missed a penalty either side of goals from Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen, which leave the tie delicately poised.

It took the Bianconeri just 63 seconds to hit the front when the away defence fell asleep from a Miralem Pjanic free-kick and allowed him to pick out Higuain who volleyed home emphatically first time.

The blistering start continued when just five minutes later Ben Davies clumsily clattered into Federico Bernardeschi in the box and from the resulting spot kick, ‘El Pipita’ belted beyond Hugo Lloris, despite the goalkeeper getting a hand to it.

Harry Kane missed a big chance to pull one back midway through the first half from a close range header which Gianluigi Buffon saved well but he made amends for that shortly afterwards by rounding the 40-year-old and finding the empty net.

On the stroke of half-time, the home side had a big opportunity to restore their two-goal advantage despite being second best for large spells but Higuain fluffed his lines from the spot at the second time of asking, drilling his effort against the bar.

Bernardeschi brought a fine save out of Lloris after the break and that miss along with Higuain’s first half penalty proved costly as Spurs levelled on 72 minutes as a low cross-goal Eriksen free-kick caught Buffon off guard and crept into the corner to put Spurs in a marginal pole position ahead of the return leg in London.