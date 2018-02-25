Juventus defender set to miss Tottenham tie

Mattia De Sciglio’s injury is set to keep him out for the next few weeks, meaning he is likely to miss the return leg of Juventus’ Champions League tie against Tottenham Hotspur.

The defender picked up a thigh problem during the derby victory against Torino, joining a long list of Bianconeri stars currently on the sidelines.

“Mattia De Sciglio did not take part in the training,” a statement on Juventus’ official website read, “due to a problem with his left thigh caused during the derby. After the first check, further tests are needed. These will be carried out over the next few days.”

This means that De Sciglio is certain to miss the Serie A and Coppa Italia ties with Atalanta over the coming week, which will give him only a visit to Lazio to prove his fitness before Juventus travel to Wembley for their Champions League Round of 16 second leg.