Juventus defender set to miss Tottenham tie

Juventus could be without the experienced presence of defender Andrea Barzagli on Tuesday night, when they take on Tottenham Hotspur in the first-leg of the Champions League Last 16 tie in Turin.

After pipping Real Madrid to top of Group H and also seeing of the not inconsiderable threat of Borussia Dortmund, the Premier League side are expected to provide a tough test for the reigning Italian champions.

However, any plans coach Massimiliano Allegri had to utilise the 36-year-old’s experience appear to have been scuppered, with La Gazzetta dello Sport reporting that he missed training on Monday with a calf injury.

Instead the 2006 World Cup winner spent the day undergoing medical tests, while his teammates were put through their paces by the Bianconeri training staff.

Since arriving from Wolfsburg in 2010, Barzagli has made 259 appearances in all competitions for the Old Lady and played a crucial role in the club’s run of six consecutive Serie A titles.