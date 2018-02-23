Juventus fans left frustrated by Coman brilliance

Juventus fans have taken to social media to vent their frustration over the form of Bayern Munich and former Bianconeri player Kingsley Coman.

The 21 year-old has scored seven goals and provided eight assists in 31 appearances spread across all competitions for the Bavarian side so far this season.

The decision Juventus made to sell the talented Frenchman in the summer has generated a level of discontent amongst fans according to CalcioNews24, having arrived on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain.

Coman made 22 appearances during his time in Turin, scoring once, and despite his early promise the Old Lady felt it was a low-risk strategy to allow the winger to join Bayern Munich.

The previous two years Coman spent on loan in Germany as part of the deal that would eventually see him join Bayern, where he struggled for game time under first Pepe Guardiola and then Carlo Ancelotti.

Juventus received €20 million for Coman when he officially departed last summer, a fee that at the time, seemed fair to Juventus.