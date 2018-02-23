Juventus given hope in pursuit of Manchester United star Pogba

Juventus have been offered a glimmer of hope in their efforts to lure former midfielder Paul Pogba back to the club from Manchester United.

The France international arrived at Old Trafford from the Bianconeri in 2016 for a fee of €105 million plus bonuses, but is believed to be enduring a tense relationship with manager Jose Mourinho.

This has prompted Juventus to explore the option of bringing Pogba back to Italy, and L’Equipe claim that the Serie A champions could be boosted by a buy-back clause inserted during the initial sale of the player, set at €60m.

Is it also suggested that Pogba himself is keen to leave the Red Devils, and has instructed agent Mino Raiola to begin the process of finding him a new club.

A potential stumbling block could be Pogba’s wage demands, with the 24-year-old currently earning €12m per season. Meanwhile, L’Equipe also claim that Juventus are not convinced by a move, and are looking to avoid re-signing players who have recently been sold on.

Pogba lifted four Scudetti and two Coppa Italias during his time with the Bianconeri, and scored 34 goals in 178 appearances for the club.