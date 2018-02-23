Juventus look to pounce for Roma stalwart

Juventus are hoping to take advantage of a lack of progress in contract negotiations to swoop for Roma star Alessandro Florenzi.

Aside from a loan spell at Crotone, the 26-year-old has spent his entire professional career with his hometown club, but has struggled for consistency in recent weeks.

Florenzi is keen to extend his current deal with the Giallorossi, that runs until 2019, but Roma are thus far unwilling to meet his €4 million per season wage demands, opening the door for Juventus to move in, according to Tuttosport.

Those demands would make the Italian international one of Roma’s top earners, and would represent a significant wage hike from his current salary of €1.7m per season.

Juventus are now weighing up a move for Florenzi, with coach Massimiliano Allegri impressed by the player’s versatility, although no concrete approach has been made.

Having broken into the first team at the Stadio Olimpico as a central midfielder, Florenzi has since played as a winger, wide midfielder and most recently at right-back.

Florenzi has scored 25 goals in 207 appearances for Roma, and finished a Serie A runner-up on three occasions.