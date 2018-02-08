Juventus reviewing full-back options with trio set for departure

With Stephan Lichtsteiner and Kwadwo Asamoah looking set to end their association with Juventus this summer and Alex Sandro the subject of much transfer interest, the reigning Serie A champions have been reviewing their full-back options.

The Brazilian left-back was a much publicised target for ex-Bianconeri coach Antonio Conte at Premier League side Chelsea, while the Ghanian and long-serving Swiss international will be out of contract on 30 June.

The Old Lady will finally listen to offers over €50 million for the 27-year-old when the window reopens and, despite the return of Atalanta loanee Leonardo Spinazzola, are also considering a move to bring Matteo Darmian back to Turin.

The former Torino defender could provide cover on either flank given his versatility and current club Manchester United could let the Italian international leave for less than the €18 million paid in 2015.

Juventus are also monitoring the form of Valencia youngster Jose Gaya, but as he would cost more and bring less experience than the Italian international, is currently second-choice.