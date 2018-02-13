Juventus v Tottenham Hotspur: Official Line-Ups

Massimiliano Allegri has sprung no real surprises with his Champions League starting line-up as Tottenham Hotspur visit Juventus on Tuesday night.

Goal heroes in the Bianconeri’s 2-0 win over Fiorentina last time out Federico Bernardeschi and Gonzalo Higuain both start, while Giorgio Chiellini and Medhi Benatia will be charged with keeping Harry Kane quiet.

The Spurs striker is coming off the back of a North London derby winning goal against Arsenal and he will be supported in attack by a trio of Christian Eriksen, Delle Alli and former Roma winger Erik Lamela.

JUVENTUS (4-2-3-1): Buffon; De Sciglio, Chiellini, Benatia, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic; Bernardeschi, Douglas Costa, Mandzukic; Higuain

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Aurier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies; Dier, Dembele; Eriksen, Alli, Lamela; Kane

