Juventus v Atalanta snowed off

The sub-zero temperatures hitting the north of Italy have impacted on the weekend’s Serie A action with Juventus’ home fixture against Atalanta postponed on Sunday evening.

Turin had been hit by snowfall throughout the day, but the conditions worsened in the hour or two prior to the scheduled kick-off at 1800 CET, leading to Gianluigi Buffon and Rafael Toloi entering the pitch with the referee after the warm-ups to check the suitability of the pitch.

The decision was then taken to postpone the game to a later date in order to protect the safety of the players.

“The conditions are clear to all. It would certainly change the spectacle on show, not to mention potential danger for the players,” Beppe Marotta said to Mediaset Premium before the announcement was made official, before going on to say that they were willing to play the game, though it would not be a high-quality encounter.

It is expected that the game will be rescheduled for Wednesday March 14.