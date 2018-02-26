Juventus v Atalanta under threat again

Bad weather is expected to cause more disruption to Juventus and Atalanta, with their Coppa Italia semi-final second-leg at the Alianz Stadium on Wednesday evening under threat.

Heavy snow in Turin on Sunday caused the cancellation of the Serie A fixture between the pair, but with conditions forecast to continue over the coming days the upcoming match may also have to be rearranged.

Although the encounter is set to kick-off at 1730 CET, light rain or snow is expected to intensify as the referee blows his whistle, and with temperatures below zero could worsen as the duo fight for a place in the final.

However, with their recent league clash being postponed moments before it was due to start, there are fears that that could once again be the cause midweek.