Juventus v Sassuolo: Official Line-Ups

Juventus welcome Sassuolo to the Allianz Stadium for their Serie A clash, in the hope of leapfrogging Napoli at the top of the table.

The Partenopei are one point ahead of the Old Lady, but aren’t in action until Sunday evening, thus giving their rivals the chance to put some extra pressure on in the Serie A title race.

Unfortunately for Sassuolo, they have lost seven matches played in Serie A against Juventus, more than against any other topflight side.

Coupled with that, Juventus have won each of their four home matches against Sassuolo in Serie A, scoring nine goals and conceding just one.

Juventus: Buffon; De Sciglio, Rugani, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Bernardeschi, Higuain, Mandzukic

Sassuolo: Consigli; Lirola, Lemos, Acerbi, Peluso; Missiroli, Magnanelli, Duncan; Berardi, Babacar, Politano