Juventus v Tottenham: Probable Formations

The Champions League returns to the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday night as the Round of 16 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus gets underway.

Juve will likely move back to a 4-2-3-1 formation with Blaise Matuidi out alongside Andrea Barzagli and Paulo Dybala. This means Sami Khedira will parter Miralem Pjanic in midfield with Federico Bernardeschi squeezing his way into the starting XI following his performance in Florence on Friday.

JUVENTUS (4-2-3-1): Buffon; De Sciglio, Chiellini, Benatia, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic; Bernardeschi, Douglas Costa; Mandzukic, Higuain

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies; Dier, Dembele; Eriksen, Alli, Son; Kane

