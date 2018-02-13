Kane: Tottenham showed our character against Juventus

The fighting spirit and character within the Tottenham Hotspur squad was hailed by Harry Kane after their fightback in Turin against Juventus.

Spurs found themselves two goals down after nine minutes against the Italian champions in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie thanks to two goals from Gonzalo Higuain.

The London club’s top scorer acknowledged how easy it would have been to collapse after that but was instead proud of how they battled back to put the Bianconeri in a precarious position by claiming a 2-2 draw.

“We could have folded after the two early goals, away from home in the Champions League on a night like this but I think it shows the character of the squad,” said Kane.

“It was an excellent performance after that and we deserved to get back into the game and now we have two away goals to take back to Wembley so it is a great result.”

Kane did spurn a big chance to bring his side back into the game before he did score but revealed the mentality he has which allowed him to be so calm when the second opportunity presented itself.

“I had a chance just before my goal with the header which I should have scored but I always say you have to be ready for the next one and Dele put a great ball in for me to finish off which was important as it got us back into the game,” he concluded.