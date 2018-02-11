Karamoh to Inter’s rescue

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti unexpectedly handed youngster Yann Karamoh a place in the first XI against Bologna, and it instantly paid off with the 19-year-old bagging the second goal in a 2-1 win.

A great start from Inter saw Eder open the scoring after just two minutes, but Rodrigo Palacio equalised midway through the first half, before immediately asking for forgiveness from the Nerazzurri fans.

The Nerazzurri piled on the pressure and a moment of magic from Karamoh put them back in front, and made sure a new record of nine games without a win wasn’t made.

Bologna finished the match with nine men as Ibrahima Mbaye was sent off with 20 minutes to play, and Adam Masina also receiving his marching orders in time added on.

As a result, Inter move third in the Serie A table, leapfrogging Lazio who lost to Napoli on Saturday night. While Bologna’s poor form continues, having won just once in their last six games.

It didn’t take long for surprise starter Karamoh to make an impact as he fed Marcelo Brozovic, who in turn crossed love for Eder to tap into the far corner.

GOOOOAAAAALLLLL!!!! Goals inside 2 minutes for both Milan sides, Inter would like a similar finish as #SpalMilan. #Eder scoring some goals now! 1-0 | 2′ #InterBolognapic.twitter.com/2zcuuiHrZv — SerieAchannel (@SerieAchannel) February 11, 2018

A deep cross from Joao Cancelo found the head of Brozovic six yards out, but he could only fire wide.

Ex-Inter man Palacio went close to scoring for Bologna after his header had to be palmed clear by Samir Handanovic.

He did however get his goal, after Miranda sliced his clearance high into the air, the ball found its way to Palacio, he took a touch then fired past Handanovic into the far left corner.

Neither side were able to add to their score as the first half came to an end, though it was Inter who had the better chances, but for poor decisions in the final third.

After the break, Inter should have been ahead. First, Milan Skriniar headed off the crossbar, then Danilo D’Ambrosio’s follow up skimmed the top of the woodwork before going out of play.

Another headed chance went begging for the home side as Eder’s flashed a low ball into the area but Ivan Perisic could only put it over the bar.

The goal did come thanks to Karamoh, who collected the ball on the edge of the area, dribbled past two defenders, before unleashing an unstoppable effort into the back of the net.

Karamoh could have had a second moments later after he was played in on goal, but the outstretched foot of Antonio Mirante denied the Ivorian.

Things went from bad to worse for Roberto Donadoni’s men after Mbaye picked up a second yellow card for a sliding tackle on Rafinha.

With six minutes left to play Inter hearts were in mouths as referee Paolo Valeri consulted VAR after appeals for handball in the penalty box from D’Ambrosio. However, the official waved away the protestations.

Palacio could have had his second of the game late on, but one-on-one with Handanovic he shot into the goalkeeper’s legs, and as the game petered out Masina was given a straight red card for a challenge on Lisandro Lopez.

MATCH FACTS

* Inter won this game after a streak of eight Serie A matches with no wins (6N 2L).

* Inter have scored more than one goal in a Serie A game for the first time since December (against Chievo).

* Bologna have conceded at least two goals in 8 out of last 9 Serie A games.

* Bologna haven’t won any of their last 8 Serie A games played against Inter (4N 4L).

* Bologna have lost 6 out of their last 8 away Serie A games (2W).

* Éder has scored at least one goal in each of the last 4 games he has started in Serie A (5 goals).

* Éder scored against Bologna after 1 minute and 31 seconds: is the fastest Inter Serie A goal since February 2007 (Adriano vs Chievo).

* Marcelo Brozovic has provided an assist in each of his last three home Serie A games.

* Rodrigo Palacio has scored three goals in his last four Serie A games played against Inter.

* Yann Karamoh has scored his first Serie A goal at the first game he has started.

* Inter have hit the woodwork 14 times in Serie A this season, a joint record.