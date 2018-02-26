Kessie critical of ex-AC Milan coach Montella

After AC Milan’s 2-0 win over Roma, midfielder Franck Kessie has admitted that under Vincenzo Montella the team didn’t work as hard.

Since Gennaro Gattuso took over as Rossoneri coach, the team has been transformed, and are unbeaten in 2018.

“We didn’t do very much work under Montella,” Kessie told Mediaset Premium. “With Gattuso it’s different, and you can see that on the pitch.

“We have always been a united team, but at the beginning of the season it was difficult because of the number of new players. However, now we are like a family.”

