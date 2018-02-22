Khedira hints at Napoli’s lack of squad depth

Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira has insisted that his club remain favourites for the Serie A title this season, as they have the squad to outlast Napoli in the race for the Scudetto.

Both sides recorded narrow one goal victories last weekend, which saw the Partenopei retain a one point advantage over the Bianconeri.

“It is a head-to-head between us and them, the championship has never been so exciting,” Khedira told the press.

“Thay may have one more point, but we have a strong team. Not just the 11, but 20 players and the advantage of winning several titles and still not being satisfied, we are still hungry.”

With the Old Lady also looking to avenge two Champions League final defeats in last three seasons, and the 30-year-old believes they can overcome Tottenham Hotspur to reach the quarter-finals after the 2-2 draw in Turin.

“The chances of going through the round are still 50-50,” claimed the German international. “In the first-leg we did not play well and they were better.”