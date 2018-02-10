Khedira: Kane is better than Higuain

Ahead of Juventus’ Champions League meeting with Tottenham Hotspur, Sami Khedira has surprisingly admitted that he believes Spurs striker Harry Kane is the best No.9 in the world, ahead of teammate Gonzalo Higuain.

Both the Argentine and the Englishman will come into next week’s game in top form but Khedira is of the opinion that Kane has more strengths to his game.

“Kane is probably the most complete attacker at the moment,” he said in the buildup to the clash.

“There are some great bomber like Higuain or [Robert] Lewandowski but the Englishman is very strong, he is good with his head, he is fast, he is very technical and he can score in any way.

“He’s a fantastic player, he’s still young, Tottenham is lucky to have him.”

