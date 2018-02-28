Lazio fan Romagnoli only focused on AC Milan progress

Despite being a Lazio fan, AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli insisted he will be doing all he can to overcome the Biancocelesti and reach the final of the Coppa Italia.

The 23-year-old would stand on the Stadio Olimpico terraces cheering on the capital club, but eventually rose through the youth ranks of city rivals Roma.

“It is always nice to face Lazio, I’m a Lazio fan and it will be a wonderful emotion,” Romagnoli told the Press conference.

“We play in a stadium where I used to go to see the team, but we have to win and that is our goal.

“The Coppa Italia has been a goal since the start of the season, they are a good team, but we are too.

Performances from the Rossoneri have improved since Gennaro Gattuso took over from former coach Vincenzo Montella and believes the added focus on defending has been key to their improvement.

“They are two different types of coach,” claimed Romagnoli. “With Montella we focused possession and thought less of the defensive side. With Gattuso we started over and worked on many concepts, especially defensive.

“He arrived at a particular moment, he immediately saw that he wanted to change our attitude. He gave us the grit and character of a champion.

“I hope he remains [at Milan] for a long time.”

With the Italian international’s own contract expiring in 2020, thoughts are beginning to turn toward his own future at the club and believes that performances will decide whether he remains at San Siro.

“You can always improve and grow,” admitted the centre-back. “I have gained a lot of experience because I arrived very young.

“It is nice [to be compared to Milan and Lazio legend Alessandro Nesta], but he was the best of all as a defender and nobody will ever be like Nesta.

“My renewal depends on my performance, then it will be the task of [sporting director Marco] Fassone and my agent Sergio Berti.”