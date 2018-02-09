Lippi: Napoli play the best football but Juventus are built to win

World Cup-winning Italy coach Marcello Lippi believes that while Napoli play the most attractive brand of football on offer in Serie A, Juventus are the team most suited to collecting silverware come the season’s end.

Juventus returned to the top of the table on Friday night by beating Fiorentina though Napoli will have the chance to reclaim top spot when they face Lazio on Saturday.

“Juve are built to win everything, but Napoli play better football,” Lippi said to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“[Massimiliano] Allegri has two teams and always invents something whenever he makes a change.

“[Maurizio] Sarri plays beautiful football, but automatisms come to them easily as he always picks the same players.

When asked who he thought would end the season victorious, the 69-year-old sat on the fence, but his earlier comments would suggest that he favours the chances of the Bianconeri.

“The title race is still on, but it would be a body blow for Napoli if they lost it,” he said.