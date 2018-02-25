Liverpool back in the hunt for Napoli star

Liverpool are back in the hunt for Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski as they plan a busy summer of moves.

The 23-year-old was previously on the Reds’ radar when playing for Empoli, but the Pole decided to join Napoli back in 2016.

Now it looks like his performances for the Partenopei this season have reignited Liverpool’s interest.

Napoli have set an asking price of €40 million for Zielinski, who was compared to Kevin De Bruyne by coach Maurizio Sarri.

Plus with Emre Can likely to leave Anfield, Zielinski is seen as an ideal replacement.

