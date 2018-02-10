Liverpool boss cools Juventus pursuit of star man

The battle for Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has hit yet another turning point, with the Reds’ coach Jurgen Klopp suggesting that the Juventus target’s destination may not be so clear.

With the player’s contract due to expire in the summer, the Bianconeri have been quick to move in and try to secure the German’s services.

Talks with Liverpool are ongoing, but Can’s agent have yet to send any positive signals to the Mersey side club suggesting that he would extend his deal. Despite this stalemate, Klopp is adamantly refusing talks that the midfielder wants to leave Liverpool.

“[Can] Leaving?” The Liverpool coach retorted to the press, “to Juventus? Honestly he has never come into my office to tell me he was going to Juve.

“Clearly, anything can happen but as things stand now there is nothing. As soon as something does come up, I will be sure to update you [the media] on the situation.”

As things stand, Juventus are in a strong position and ahead of the cue, with a contract offer reportedly worth €5 million per year already submitted to the player’s representatives.