Liverpool open talks for Roma goalkeeper

An incredible season between the posts for Roma has put Alisson Becker on the radar of Europe’s big-spending clubs and Premier League side Liverpool are hoping to bring the Brazilian to Anfield this summer.

Mohamed Salah made the move from the Stadio Olimpico to Merseyside in 2017 and Alisson could follow one year later.

Sky Sports have reported that the Reds have opened talks with the Eternal City side and that they could pay a fee in the region of €70 million to make the move happen.

The inflated fee likely stems from Monchi’s belief that Roma could have pushed Liverpool for more money in the Salah negotiations, with the abundance of money that exists in the Premier League in recent years.

Alisson has kept ten clean sheets in 24 Serie A appearances this season, during which time he has conceded just 19 goals – with only Juventus and Napoli (15) conceding fewer.