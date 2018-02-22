Manchester United join Inter in race for Lazio ace

Inter face a challenge for the signature of Lazio centre-back Stefan de Vrij, with Premier League side Manchester United keen to take the Dutchman to England this summer.

With the 26-year-old having entered the final six months of his contract with the Biancocelesti, sporting director Igli Tare officially announced that the Serie A club are no longer in negotiations to renew his contract.

However, while Nerazzurri coach was keen to take the former Stadio Giuseppe Meazza to provide some rearguard reinforcement, the Daily Mirror are reporting that the English side are planning talks with de Vrij’s representatives.

Coach Jose Mourinho is thought to be a huge fan of the former Feyenoord defender and wants him to play a key part in the restructure of his defensive backline.

Since arriving in Rome in July 2014, the Netherlands international has made 100 appearances and scored seven times in all competitions, despite missing the majority of the 2015-16 campaign through injury.