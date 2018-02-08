Manolas: Roma’s mentality must improve

Roma defender Kostas Manolas has admitted the team’s mentality is not as strong as it should be and that they need to improve it immediately.

Having previously looked like one of the favourite to finish in the top four, the Giallorossi suffered a miserable run of form and are now beneath both Lazio and Inter in the table and Manolas believes the pressure got to the players.

“We were feeling a lot of pressure in the locker room and the stadium,” he said.

“Also within me; I am not accustomed to not winning. We didn’t get the results, but for the previous matches against Sampdoria and Inter, we hadn’t played badly.

“It’s normal when the results don’t come, the confidence is hit. We do have to improve in our mentality. It can’t be that two defeats are enough to lose all our confidence. The quality of this squad deserves to be higher up the table.”