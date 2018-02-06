Marchisio: I could never wear another Serie A shirt

If Claudio Marchisio is to leave Juventus it will not be for another Italian side as the midfielder has said he would not be able to wear the kit of any other team in Serie A.

Marchisio, a Turin native, came through with the Bianconeri and has only ever represented his boyhood club, apart from a loan spell at Empoli in 2007/08.

“I still have a long contract with Juventus, but I’ve always said you never can tell in football,” he said to Sky Sport Italia.

“Even if something were to happen, I would never, ever wear another jersey in Serie A.

“I repeat, I have a long contract and am happy here. I train every day with great determination, despite having some injury problems, because I am still highly-motivated and want to win.”

Juventus still trail Napoli in their pursuit of a seventh successive Scudetto and Marchisio had some kind words for Maurizio Sarri’s side but emphasised that the gap is still slim at the top.

“The fact Napoli have kept the same squad more or less intact over a few years has improved their experience and confidence,” he added.

“They are doing really impressive things this season, but so are Juventus and there is only a very small gap in the table.”