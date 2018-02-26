AC Milan reap rewards of trusting in youth

Spending an abundance of money on players is common practise for the biggest clubs in world football and in an attempt to return amongst the elite, AC Milan were very active during the summer transfer window of 2017.

Although the Rossoneri splashed around €200 million on players prior to the start of the 2017/18 season, it was their youth academy graduates that were decisive their 2-0 victory against Roma in Serie A on Sunday evening, and indeed at other points this season.

Roma dominated the first half but Milan came out of their shell after the half-time break and secured the three points with goals from Patrick Cutrone and Davide Calabria.

There have been youngsters from the Rossoneri primavera that have been introduced to the senior side in recent seasons but now there a few starlets that are becoming important parts of the starting XI under interim coach Gennaro Gattuso.

Cutrone had been given some playing opportunities earlier in the season under former coach Vincenzo Montella, who objected to sending the emerging centre-forward on loan to Crotone, but former Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic was often the first choice to lead the line.

A muscular injury to Kalinic gave the 20-year-old a chance to start against SPAL in Round 24 and he took his chance by scoring two goals in the 4-0 victory. Although the Croat returned from injury in the Europa League victory against Bulgarian side Ludogorets Razgrad on Thursday night, he has not regained his place in the starting line-up ahead of the Italian starlet.

After scoring the opening goal against Roma, Cutrone has scored three in as many Serie A games and his league total for the season is currently six goals in 18 matches. He is also Milan’s leading goalscorer in competitive matches, scoring 14 times in 32 appearances so far.

While Cutrone has become known for his goalscoring instincts, the second Rossoneri goal against the Giallorossi came from a player better known for his marauding runs from defence. Davide Calabria scored his first senior goal when he chipped the ball over Lupi goalkeeper Alisson for the sealer.

The right-back made his debut at the end of the 2014/15 in a 3-1 victory away to Atalanta but his playing time in the following two seasons was sporadic at the least, playing six Serie A matches in 2015/16 and 12 times in the season after.

It seemed that Calabria was going to be confined to a place on the bench this season but a serious knee injury to new arrival Andrea Conti and some uninspiring displays from the experienced Ignazio Abate have allowed the 21-year-old the chances to shine.

He has played 14 times in the league so far in 2017/18 with Gattuso starting him in eight out of nine games. In his last four Serie A appearances, he has been involved in three goals including two assists for Giacomo Bonaventura in the victories against Lazio and Sampdoria.

Out of Milan’s recent youth team graduates, the most promising one has undoubtedly been Gianluigi Donnarumma and since making his Diavolo debut as a 16-year-old, he has been the first-choice goalkeeper for them.

Unfortunately his form early in the 2017/18 was erratic and the rumours about his future with the club impacted on his performances but he has kept clean sheets in the last three league matches and now he is starting to look comfortable on the ball as well as coming off his line.

One academy product that did not feature against Roma but is still highly-rated is 20-year-old midfielder Manuel Locatelli. Due to the presence of veterans Lucas Biglia and Riccardo Montolivo, he has been played out of position whenever he plays. If his form last season is anything to go by, he can turn a game around if he regains his confidence.

Currently Milan have a rather youthful team. There have been starlets from other clubs who have been performing admirably in recent games such as 21-year-old midfielder Franck Kessie and 23-year-old defender Alessio Romagnoli while wingers Suso and Hakan Calhanoglu are both 24 years of age. This is a big change from the Diavolo sides of the 2000s and early 2010s, which relied heavily on veterans.

With the majority of Milan’s summer signings not in peak form, Gattuso has had to look at other options in his squad and thankfully he can trust some kids from the youth system to perform among the men.