Mirabelli: AC Milan will alert Napoli before speaking to Reina

While reports that AC Milan have agreed a deal with Napoli’s Pepe Reina might be premature, Rossoneri director Massimiliano Mirabelli confessed that there is interest from the Milanese giants.

The Spaniard is out of contract in Naples this coming summer, which has put him, among others, on the radar of last summer’s big spenders in Serie A.

“We are working to improve the squad, not lose our best players,” Mirabelli said to Rai Sport. “We have always said that and we are trying to make this project better every year.

“It’s the first year, so it wasn’t easy to put so many new faces together in a short period of time.

“The moment we want to talk to Reina, we’ll alert Napoli and talk to Reina.

“We’re keeping an eye on all the free agents on the market, because we are Milan and we are always looking out for quality elements to add to the squad.”