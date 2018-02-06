Mirabelli: It is unthinkable for AC Milan to win immediately

Despite spending massively last summer, AC Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli has insisted that any expectations of instant success were unfair.

The Rossoneri were among the continent’s biggest spenders during the transfer window but have flattered to deceive this season, leading to coach Vincenzo Montella being replaced by Gennaro Gattuso.

While he claimed that the club could not be expected to instantly challenge for silverware, he is positive about the direction that the Diavolo are heading in.

“I knew it would be tough stepping into Adriano Galliani’s shoes because he did a very important job. Now, we are halfway through the work in our journey,” Mirabelli said while in attendance at the Children’s Friend Award event in Milan.

“Perhaps we are not at the height of our expectations but we believe in the work that we are doing and we want to achieve all of our goals.

“We have built a young team with a solid base to be able to aspire to achieving something important. It is unthinkable to think we can win something immediately but we are confident about the future.”

The 48-year-old was also glowing in his praise of the work that Gattuso has carried out so far during his spell in charge at the San Siro.

“We have all been convinced by his work. He is a great man and a great coach. It isn’t just about grit and character with him, he is very well prepared,” he added.

“We’ll hear a lot more about him in the years ahead. He was born ready for this, he changed the methodology and has turned things around and deserves great credit for that.”