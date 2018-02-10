Juventus star Dybala not in Netflix documentary, sparking fears over future

With a Netflix debut scheduled for Friday 16, many Juventus fans have already been quick to grumble about the absence of Paulo Dybala.

Juventus will have the esteemed privilege of being the first football club in the world to appear on the platform. However, social media has been rife with Bianconeri fans puzzled by news that the Argentine will not feature in the docu-series.

The player’s entourage swiftly responded, revealing to La Gazzetta dello Sport that Dybala had declined to appear in the Netflix showcase to avoid over-exposure before this summer’s World Cup. Moreover, the issue may also be tied to his image rights.

Many of the Old Lady’s stalwarts will feature, such as Gianluigi Buffon, Claudio Marchisio, Giogio Chiellini, Gonzalo Higuain, and others.

This is why Juventus fans have been suspecting that Dybala’s absence might be linked to a future transfer, with Manchester City, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain all keeping an eye on the Juve forward.