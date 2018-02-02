Nainggolan: I could sign a lifetime contract with Roma

Following Edin Dzeko stating his affection for the city of Rome, teammate Radja Nainggolan has done similarly and expressed his desire to remain with Roma some time yet.

The Belgian has always appeared loyal to the Giallorossi and has rejected several offers to leave the Stadio Olimpico, and it would seem that his commitment has not weakened despite recent disciplinary actions.

“I am very happy at Roma and see no reason why I should leave,” Nainggolan said to Sky Sport Italia.

“I have everything I need [here], and in these situations not even a ton of money can change your mind.

“I could sign a lifetime contract with Roma, as I’ve already said no to many other clubs. Unless, of course, one day they decide to kick me out.”

Nainggolan makes no secret of the fact that he is inspired by former teammate Francesco Totti and while his presence is missed in the dressing room, the former No.10 still visits from time to time.

“Totti remains a very important person for me,” the all-action midfielder added.

“It was awkward for him at the start, but with this new role within the club, he can enter the locker room and tries to be close to the team.

“It’s always good to have his smiling face and a former player who can give us a hand behind the scenes.”