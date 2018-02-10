Nani confident ahead of Napoli clash

Lazio will not fear Napoli when they meet on Saturday evening at the Stadio San Paolo despite the Biancocelesti’s recent poor run according to Portuguese star Nani.

The attacking midfielder believes there is little between the two sides, even though the Partenopei sit 14 points clear of the Eternal City side in the table.

“Having the fans by your side is the best thing in football,” he told Lazio Style channel in the buildup to the game. “We are fired up and want to win.

“We are facing a strong team and want to prove we’re on the same level as them. We have the opportunity to do well and must get back to the performances and results we had at the start of the season.

“You have to take on Napoli with confidence. We’ve got a technically-gifted squad and a lot of quality, so if we play with confidence in ourselves, we can do it.”