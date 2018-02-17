Napoli goalscorer bitter despite netting first goal

Napoli winger Adam Ounas was happy having scored his first goal for the club, but ultimately saw it as ‘meaningless’ as his side lost 3-1 to RB Leipzig.

The Neopolitan side were hoping to recover from their Champions League group stage elimination with a strong showing in their Europa League Round of 32 tie against the East German side.

Ounas opened the scoring for the home side, but two goals from striker Timo Werner and one from Portuguese winger Bruma meant Maurizio Sarri’s side got off to the worst possible start.

“It is difficult to retain match fitness when you aren’t playing and to maintain a high standard on the pitch,” Ounas told Sky Sport Italia post match.

“I have to continue to work on convincing the Coach that I deserve to play, I’m disappointed my first goal coincided with defeat as it is effectively meaningless.

“It is a shame we lost tonight, but our attention turns to Serie A now and getting the three points,” he concluded.

Ounas arrived from Bordeaux in the summer and has gone on to make 12 appearances in all competitions.