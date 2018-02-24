Napoli ready for busy transfer window

Despite still much of the season left to play for and their elimination from the Europa League on Thursday to RB Leipzig, Napoli are already looking towards next summer’s transfer window.

For all their scintillating football, Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri is infamous for playing the same starting XI and seldom ever rotating in Serie A.

In order to remedy to their lack of squad depth, the club are reportedly looking at three names to bolster their ranks: Sassuolo duo Domenico Berardi and Matteo Politano, as well as Fiorentina starlet Federico Chiesa.

The club had already made approaches for the Neroverdi pair, in the summer for Berardi and during the January transfer window for Politano. Neither came off however but the club have not given up hope to secure their services.

Likely the most difficult of Napoli’s target will be Chiesa, with the Fiorentina youngster proving to be one of the hottest property in Serie A this season. The 20-year-old forward has made 26 appearances for La Viola in all competitions, scoring five times and providing five assists.