Napoli secure option on Brazilian youngster

After being unable to sign Simone Verdi and Matteo Politano, Napoli have secured an option to buy Brazilian striker Vinicius Morais from Real de Queluz.

The Partenopei had been chased a winger for the entire January transfer window, first being rejected by Bologna’s Verdi, before having a €29 million offer turned down by Sassuolo for Politano.

However, as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli have secured an option to buy the current top scorer of the Portuguese second tier, Morais.

Vinicius has found the back of the net in 13 occasions this season, and the Partenopei could bring him to Naples in the summer.

The 22-year-old Rio de Janeiro born striker started his career at Caldense, before moving to Portugal in July 2017.