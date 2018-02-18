Napoli set new record in narrow win over SPAL

A 1-0 win over SPAL for Napoli at the Stadio San Paolo ensured they set a new club record of nine successive victories in a single Serie A season.

With Juventus having overcame Torino in the Derby della Mole earlier that day to take over top spot, the pressure was on to the Partenopei to deliver and they duly did so thanks to a superb early goal from Allan.

The home side started at their free flowing best and were rewarded for it on six minutes with a sublime team goal that the visitors could do little about.

A magnificent passing team move around the edge of the Ferrara side’s penalty area ended in Jose Callejon playing the final killer pass through for Allan and he coolly slipped the ball beyond Alex Meret.

G??AL!!! #Allan with a marauding run from the midfield to finish off a wonderful move. 1-0 at the San Paolo! #NapoliSpal pic.twitter.com/Q4J5q9Ylbn — Sempre! SSC Napoli?????? (@SempreSSCNapoli) 18 February 2018

That goal was no great surprise though given SPAL’s penchant for conceding early goals, with that strike being the ninth they have conceded in the first 15 mnutes of games this season, more than any other team in the division.

With Maurizio Sarri’s men in their rhythm from the off, everyone wanted to be involved and Kalidou Koulibaly even showcased his dribbling skills by bringing the ball into dangerous territory before curling a strike just off target.

Marek Hamsik brought a good save out of Meret before the half-time break arrived, one which SPAL were perhaps fortunate to reach trailing by the minimum.

Bruttissima entrata con il piede a martello di Hamsik, pericolosissima per la bandierina. Immagini che non vorremmo mai vedere. #NapoliSpal pic.twitter.com/HqN5dpz6Np — delinquentweet (@delinquentweet) 18 February 2018

Shortly after the hour mark, the Slovakian thought he had his goal when the scorer of the first turned provider as Allan lofted the ball into the captain’s path and he headed low into the corner but VAR denied him due to an offside decision.

Dries Mertens curled a sumptuous free-kick narrowly wide of the upright but Napoli held on for three more vital points and move back to the Serie A summit yet again.