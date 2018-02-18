Napoli v SPAL: Official Line-Ups

Maurizio Sarri has returned to his tried and trusted Napoli starting line-up for the visit of SPAL in Serie A action on Sunday afternoon.

The Partenopei and the man in charge came in for some criticism for the weakened side fielded in the Europa League loss to RB Leipzig on Thursday.

However, with Serie A the focus once more, the big hitters have returned as Sarri has named his usual XI for the visit of struggling SPAL.

Napoli: Reina; Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Rui; Allan, Jorginho, Hamsik; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne.

SPAL: Meret; Salamon, Felipe, Vicari; Lazzari, Viviani, Schiattarella, Grassi, Dramè; Kurtic; Antenucci.