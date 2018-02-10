Napoli v Lazio: Official Line-Ups

If Napoli are to reclaim their spot at the top of Serie A they will need to see off the threat of Lazio at the Stadio San Paolo on Saturday evening.

The Partenopei have been league leaders for some time now but Juventus’ 2-0 win away to Fiorentina on Friday evening sent the Bianconeri ahead, temporarily at least, in the race for the Scudetto.

It has been a week plagued by bad news for Maurizio Sarri which started with a scare for Dries Mertens and Faouzi Ghoulam was since dealt another blow as his injury problems worsened, while Vlad Chiriches is also out of action for the crucial clash.

Lazio, meanwhile, have more or less a full squad to choose from as players return from injury and suspension, which will help them as they seek to end their disappointing recent run.

Napoli: Reina; Hysaj, Koulibaly, Tonelli, Mario Rui; Hamsik, Allan, Jorginho; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne.

Lazio: Strakosha; Wallaca, De Vrij, Radu; Marusic, Parolo, Lucas, Milinkovic-Savic, Lulic; Luis Alberto; Immobile.