Napoli v RB Leipzig: Official Line-Ups

It’s all change for Napoli as they welcome RB Leipzig to the Stadio San Paolo for their Europa League Round of 32, first leg tie.

As expected Partenopei coach Maurizio Sarri has shuffled his pack slightly for the game with Christian Maggio and Lorenzo Tonelli coming in at the back, Marko Rog and Amadou Diawara lining up in midfield, and Adam Ounas taking his place up front.

Napoli: Reina, Maggio, Tonelli, Koulibaly, Hysaj, Rog, Diawara, Hamsik, Ounas, Callejon, Zielinski

RB Leipzig: Gulacsi; Laimer, Orban, Upamecano, Klostermann; Sabitzer, Kampl, Keita, Bruma; Poulsen, Werner.