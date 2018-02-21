Official Line-Ups: Shakhtar Donetsk v Roma

Eusebio Di Francesco has handed the in form Cengiz Under a Champions League start away to Shakhtar Donetsk in their round of 16 clash on Wednesday night.

The youngster has been in impressive form of late, netting four goals in his last three Serie A games to win a place in the starting line-up for one of the biggest games of the Lupi’s season.

Edin Dzeko will lead the line for Roma in Ukraine as they look to bring a first leg advantage back to the Stadio Olimpico.

Shakhtar Donetsk (4-3-3): Pyatov, Butko, Kryvtsov, Rakitskyy, Ismaily, Fred, Taison, Stepanenko, Marlos, Ferreyra, Bernard.

Roma (4-3-3): Alisson, Florenzi, Manolas, Fazio, Kolarov, De Rossi, Strootman, Nainggolan, Under, Dzeko, Perotti.