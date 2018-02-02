Orsolini: I want to prove that I belong in Serie A

Having ended his loan move at Atalanta prematurely to join Bologna Riccardo Orsolini is determined to prove that he is able to make the step up from Serie B to Serie A.

The Juventus youngster failed to establish himself as a regular in Bergamo with Josip Ilicic keeping him out of the team and Orsolini accepts that he has to take responsibility for his own failings, but is confident that Bologna will be the place for him to show what his capabilities are in the top flight.

“I was happy in Bergamo and I thank the club, but I couldn’t break into the team and so preferred to make a change,” Orsolini said at his unveiling as a Rossoblu player.

“I have to take some of the blame for that, as it can’t just be the tactical system or Josip Ilicic being in the team.

“Serie A is a massive step up from Serie B just in terms of intensity and pace.”

The 21-year-old is happy to admit that he has areas of his game that need improving believes Bologna will provide him with an opportunity to grow.

“I like to start on the right wing and cut inside, attacking the space,” he said.

“I do realise that I can improve in my defensive work.

“I think Coach [Roberto] Donadoni is the right man to help me mature and develop. I really want to prove myself worthy of the top flight.”