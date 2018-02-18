Pandev: Genoa deserved Inter win

Goran Pandev felt that Genoa’s 2-0 victory over Inter on Saturday night was a fair reflection of the game.

The veteran grabbed the second goal to kill off the Nerazzurri’s challenge midway through the second half, but insisted he only played a part in the Grifone’s third straight victory.

“The whole team played well,” he told Sky Sport Italia at the final whistle, “we deserved the win and have done well in the two victories against Lazio and Chievo. Today we had to show we could do that at home.”

He also addressed the issue of relegation, which looked set to plague the Rossoblu earlier in the season.

“It was essential that we got out of this position,” he added, “and this team is strong, there are some good guys here. We’ve been demonstrating this over the last few months, but must continue to do so.”

Genoa’s next opportunity to gain points will be next Saturday when they visit Bologna.