Parma legend Lucarelli face son in training match

Parma veteran Alessandro Lucarelli came face to face with his own son in a first team versus Primavera training match.

The 40-year-old defender joined the Gialloblu in 2008 and continues to add to his legendary status at Parma having seen the club fall from grace in recent years.

Now back in Serie B and with promotion in their sights, Lucarelli will be hoping to guide Parma back to Serie A with his eldest son, Matteo, in tow.

The 16-year-old youth player, who takes after his father as a central defender, found himself playing against Alessandro in a training match.

Such a rare occurrence in the sport prompted a tweet from Lucarelli senior, making light of an event that Parma fans will no doubt remember for years to come.