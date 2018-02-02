Pellegrini demands Roma improvement

Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini has called on his teammates to return to winning ways and get their season back on track, ahead of Sunday’s Serie A clash against Hellas Verona.

After a strong start, the Giallorossi have been in wretched form in recent weeks and have failed to win in Serie A since early December, in addition to being dumped out of the Coppa Italia.

With hopes of securing Champions League qualification for next season far from certain, Pellegrini has demanded an improvement from himself and his teammates in the latter part of the campaign.

“Against Verona we have to win at all costs, and there can be no excuses,” the midfielder told Sky Sport Italia. “We need to find that first win, because victories breed more victories.

The Rome-native was adamant that a win at the Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi would not be enough on its own however, and stressed the importance of maintaining good form for the remainder of the season.

“It is important that from Sunday we begin a series of victories that will make our situation more calm. Our season is not as bad as everyone is suggesting, as we are into the First Knockout Round of the Champions League. In Serie A we have to make the most of each game though.”

A product of Roma’s youth academy, Pellegrini returned to the Giallorossi in 2017 following two seasons at Sassuolo.