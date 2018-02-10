Pioli: The referee should have checked VAR images

Fiorentina coach Stefano Pioli was surprised the referee did not double check his decision to disallow the penalty against Juventus.

The Viola coach felt the game could have gone either way, and that these small details can make all the difference to the final result.

“The game was balanced, so every little episode makes a difference,” he said after the game.

“How is it possible that the referee did not check the penalty situation with the VAR technology? He would have given the penalty if he had checked.”

Federico Bernardeschi’s return to the Stadio Artemio Franchi was met with apathy from Pioli, though he did feel Marco Sportiello was in the wrong on Juve’s opening goal

“I didn’t see his celebrations and I’m not interested,” Poli went on. “The wall was not well placed on that free kick, and Sportiello made a mistake, conceding on the post he was defending.”