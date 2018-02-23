PODCAST: An Eagle, A Devil and A Goddess walk into a bar…

A mixed week for the Italian sides in Champions League and Europa League sees the guys from Forza Italian Football assess the fortunes of Roma, Lazio, AC Milan, Atalanta and Napoli.

Dov Schiavone is joined by Padraig Whelan, Conor Clancy, and Aaron Deckers of Elf Voetbal to discuss a dramatic couple of days of European football.

On Wednesday, Roma managed a credible result against Shakhtar, and will be hopeful of making the Champions League quarter-finals, despite a 2-1 defeat.

Thursday saw AC Milan and Lazio make it to the Europa League Round of 16, and although Napoli came out 2-0 winners against Leipzig, a 3-1 defeat at home saw them crash out. Then there was Atalanta, and the late late heartbreak from La Dea.

