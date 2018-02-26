PODCAST: Gattuso’s mighty AC Milan send Roma running

It has been a big round of Serie A action even if all of the games did not go ahead as planned, and the Forza Italian Football Podcast is here to talk through everything that happened on the peninsula this week.

AC Milan secured a huge win away to Roma in what was the game in round 26 of Serie A, while Juventus’ game with Atalanta was snowed off in Turin.

Inter struggled to beat Benevento and there were big wins at the bottom, too, with both SPAL and Hellas Verona claiming maximum points.

