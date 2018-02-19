PODCAST: Glorious Genoa make hapless Ranocchia weep

Inter got back to their comical self in defeat at Genoa while Napoli stayed top of the table and the Forza Italian Podcast is here to discuss that and everything else to happen in the world of Italian football this week.

As always, this podcast was recorded live over on FIFTV.

Conor Clancy, as ever, was in the host’s seat and he was joined by the Sampdoria-supporting Vito Doria and Luca Gunby to celebrate Genoa’s brilliant recent form.

Juventus won again, AC Milan edged Samp and Benevento stay bottom despite a huge win over Crotone. All of this and more on this week’s pod.

If you haven’t already, be sure to get involved on our YouTube account, where we are uploading a lot of content as regularly as possible.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Please support us on Patreon, in order to help us bring you the best content imaginable, both on YouTube and on the Podcast.

Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast on either iTunes or acast, where you can also leave us a generous review.