RB Leipzig construct Sarri a smoking section in dressing room

Maurizio Sarri will feel right at home when Napoli visit RB Leipzig on Thursday with the German side going above and beyond to welcome the Italians to the Red Bull Arena.

Ahead of the second leg of their Europa League knockout clash, the Bundesliga side have fitted the away dressing room with a temporary smoking section, specifically for the chain-smoking Napoli tactician.

Bild report that Leipzig have put up a wall – leaving a space that is 3metres wide and 3.5m high for Sarri to smoke within – while smoke detectors in the dressing room have also been deactivated ahead of the Partenopei’s arrival.

Sarri’s smoking habits are no secret, and he is regularly photographed enjoying a cigarette on the training ground and even in the stands at the Stadio San Paolo on occasions when he has been sent from the sideline.

Napoli will have their work cut out for them in Germany, as they trail 3-1 from the first leg having thrown away a 1-0 lead a week ago.